Amazon, Chipotle, Citigroup And A Credit Card Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Mark Mahaney took his target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to $280. “I think he is going to be right,” he added.

Amazon's 11th Prime Day event will commence on July 8 and run for four days, concluding on July 11. This marks a significant expansion, doubling the duration of last year's two-day event. As in previous years, early access promotions will be available.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named American Express Company AXP as his final trade.

On the earnings front, American Express will host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call on Friday, July 18, to discuss the company’s second-quarter financial results.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked Citigroup Inc. C, saying, "13% more until it gets to tangible book value."

Lending support to his choice, B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala, on June 26, maintained Citigroup with a Buy and raised the price target from $89 to $100.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, named Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG as her final trade.

Supporting her view, Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the price target from $52 to $54 on June 26.

Price Action:

Amazon.com shares rose 0.5% to close at $220.46 on Tuesday.

American Express rose 1.1% to settle at $322.53 during the session.

Citigroup shares gained 1.4% to settle at $86.27 on Tuesday.

Chipotle shares rose 3.7% to close at $58.24 on Tuesday.

