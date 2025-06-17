June 17, 2025 6:22 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc MKZR

  • On May 19, Mackenzie Realty Capital posted a third-quarter loss of 47 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 26 cents per share. Robert Dixon, CEO and President of MacKenzie Realty Capital, said, “The third quarter results were in line with our internal expectations and although we are disappointed to suspend the cash dividend for our common stockholders, the uncertainty around interest rates and the overall economic outlook has led the Board to this decision. We remain focused on successfully executing our growth initiatives while maintaining financial discipline which we believe will deliver sustained value creation over the long term.” The company's stock fell around 33% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.71.
  • RSI Value: 28.1
  • MKZR Price Action: Shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital closed at $0.72 on Monday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 2.13 Momentum score with Value at 86.79.

Avalon Globocare Corp ALBT        

  • On May 14, Avalon Globocare posted a first-quarter loss of $1.43 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.80 per share. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.12.
  • RSI Value: 27.8
  • ALBT Price Action: Shares of Avalon Globocare gained 0.7% to close at $3.04 on Monday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in ALBT stock.

