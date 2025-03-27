JPMorgan, Chewy, Wabtec And A Real Estate Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM as his final trade.

JPMorgan is scheduled to host a conference call on Friday, April 11, to review its first-quarter financial results. Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share, up from $4.44 per share in the year-ago period. JPMorgan projects quarterly revenue of $43.72 billion, compared to $41.93 billion a year earlier.

Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets named Chewy, Inc. CHWY as his final trade.

Adding support to his choice, Chewy posted upbeat fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 28 cents, up 55.6% year-over-year, compared to the consensus of 5 cents. The retailer of pet supplies reported sales of $3.25 billion.

That's up 14.9% year over year, compared to the consensus of $3.2 billion and the management guidance of $3.18 billion-$3.2 billion.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE WAB) is number one maker of railcars and rapid transit.

On the earnings front, Wabtec announced it will report first-quarter results before the opening bell on April 23.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC picked Crown Castle Inc. CCI.

As per the recent news, Crown Castle announced a CEO transition, naming Daniel Schlanger as Interim President and CEO.

Chewy shares fell 1.1% to close at $33.25 on Wednesday.

Wabtec declined 1% to settle at $187.69 during Wednesday's session.

Crown Castle shares gained 0.6% to close at $101.09 on Wednesday.

JPMorgan shares slipped 0.04% to settle at $251.03 during the session.

