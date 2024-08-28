Chipotle, Berkshire Hathaway, Wynn Resorts And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK, which hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday.

Reported Monday, Aug, 19, Berkshire sold 13,968,943 shares of Bank of America at an average price of $39.42 per share.

Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth named Vistra Corp. VST as his final trade.

On Aug. 8, Vistra posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.845 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.964 billion.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN.

On Aug. 6, Wynn Resorts reported downbeat second-quarter financial results. Wynn Resorts reported quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.733 billion, with both figures missing the analyst consensus estimates.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said with Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG down 20%, there's a buying opportunity.

On Tuesday, Chipotle announced it is testing a new menu item — Chipotle Honey Chicken — in 80 restaurants across Nashville, Tennessee, and Sacramento, California. This latest offering combines the heat of chipotle peppers with the sweetness of pure honey, creating a unique flavor profile that has already received high marks in consumer taste tests.

Price Action:

Berkshire Hathaway shares gained 1.4% to close at $460.63 during Tuesday's session.

Vistra shares fell 0.3% to close at $84.59 during the Tuesday session.

Wynn Resorts slipped 0.3% to settle at $77.04 on Tuesday.

Chipotle shares gained 2.5% to close at $56.14 during Tuesday's session.

Check This Out:

