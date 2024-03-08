AT&T, Amazon, Comcast And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets named AT&T Inc. T as his final trade.

On March 5, Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis upgraded AT&T from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $21 price target.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

On Feb. 28, the company said in a bid to enhance efficiency within its logistics network, Amazon.com is set to intensify its investments in companies bridging the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Franziska Bossart, Head of the corporate venture capital arm established in 2022, highlighted generative AI’s pivotal role in the future of robotics and automation.

Liz Young, SoFi head of investment strategy, named Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management picked Comcast Corporation CMCSA as his final trade.

On Jan. 25, Comcast reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, announced a $15 billion buyback and raised its dividend. Comcast is one of several media companies that has National Football League (NFL) media rights and is seeing a boost in viewership during the 2023 NFL season. That boost may have been present in the fourth quarter results.

Price Action:

AT&T shares fell 0.8% to close at $17.05 on Thursday.

Amazon shares rose 1.9% to close at $176.82 during Thursday’s session.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund gained 0.9% on Thursday.

Shares of Comcast fell 1% to close at $41.74 on Thursday.

