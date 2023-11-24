Insiders Buying Vintage Wine Estates And 3 Other Stocks Under $1

Loading... Loading... Loading...

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Beasley Broadcast

The Trade: Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. BBGI CEO Caroline Beasley acquired a total of 14,285 shares an average price of $0.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10,428.

CEO Caroline Beasley acquired a total of 14,285 shares an average price of $0.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10,428. What’s Happening: Beasley Broadcast Group posted a loss for the third quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group posted a loss for the third quarter. What Beasley Broadcast Does: Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a multi-platform media company, whose primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States.

Vintage Wine Estates

The Trade : Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE Director Jonathan Sebastiani acquired a total of 11,874 shares at an average price of $0.54. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6,387.

: Director Jonathan Sebastiani acquired a total of 11,874 shares at an average price of $0.54. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6,387. What’s Happening : Vintage Wine Estates posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

: Vintage Wine Estates posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Vintage Wine Estates Does: Vintage Wine Estates Inc is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State.

Forte Biosciences

The Trade : Forte Biosciences, Inc. FBRX Director Paul A Wagner acquired a total of 7,366 shares at an average price of $0.44. The insider spent around $3,220 to buy those shares.

: Director Paul A Wagner acquired a total of 7,366 shares at an average price of $0.44. The insider spent around $3,220 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Forte Biosciences posted a wider third-quarter loss.

: Forte Biosciences posted a wider third-quarter loss. What Forte Biosciences Does: Forte Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing through preclinical trials its product candidate, FB-102, which is a proprietary therapeutic molecule with potentially broad autoimmune applications in such indications as graft-versus-host disease ("GvHD"), vitiligo and alopecia areata ("AA").

ClearOne

The Trade : ClearOne, Inc. CLRO 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 11,700 shares at an average price of $0.77. The insider spent around $9,008 to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 11,700 shares at an average price of $0.77. The insider spent around $9,008 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : ClearOne posted a decline in sales for the third quarter.

: ClearOne posted a decline in sales for the third quarter. What ClearOne Does: ClearOne Inc is a communications solutions company, which is engaged in designing, developing, and selling conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and visual communication.

