Stryker, Wynn Resorts And A Chinese Tech Giant Expanding AI Capabilities: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA as his final trade.

Alibaba Cloud showcased two large language models (LLMs), more superficial forms of Tongyi Qianwen, based on the company's pre-trained model framework.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Stryker Corporation SYK reported a great quarter.

Stryker reported second-quarter sales of $5 billion, up 11.2% Y/Y (+11.9% in constant currency), beating the consensus of $4.83 billion.

Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows a consensus Outperform rating on Stryker Corp.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, which is scheduled to release earnings this week.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour recently maintained Wynn Resorts with an Overweight and raised the price target from $135 to $136.

Price Action: Wynn Resorts shares fell 1.4% to settle at $104.18, while Stryker shares rose 2.9% to close at $283.71 on Friday. Alibaba shares fell 0.7% to $96.90 on Friday.

