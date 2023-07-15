Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The Dow Jones experienced its best performance since March this week, with a rise of 2.3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit, gaining 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index inflation for June dropped to its lowest level since March 2021 at 3%, significantly below the average economist estimates of 3.1% and marking a substantial decrease from May's 4%. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index inflation data also brought positive news for investors, with both PPI and core PPI only rising by 0.1% in June, which is lower than the analyst consensus of 0.2%.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Tesla's Humanoid Robot Optimus Makes Debut In US Stores, A New Strategy To Drive Foot Traffic," by Chris Katje, reports that Tesla, Inc. TSLA is displaying prototypes of its humanoid robot, Optimus, in its U.S. stores to boost foot traffic and generate buzz, following successful trials in China, with the robot potentially being deployed in manufacturing operations before commercial release.

"Bitcoin 2024 Halving Will Largely Benefit Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy, But Not So Much The Miners," by Mehab Qureshi, reports that Berenberg Capital Market predicts the 2024 Bitcoin BTC/USD halving will significantly benefit MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR due to its extensive Bitcoin holdings, but could negatively impact miners operating with suboptimal efficiency.

"Gene Munster Sees Massive Opportunity For Amazon In Retail And Logistics, Expects Investors To Be Rewarded," by Adam Eckert, discusses Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management's view that Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has a significant opportunity in retail and logistics, with the company's last-mile business now surpassing the U.S. Postal Service, and as it expands its logistics tools, profits are set to grow.

The Bears

"Bob Iger's Disney Tenure Extension 'Amazing,' Says Jim Cramer, But One Analyst Tells Why It's Neutral For Stock," by Benzinga, reports that, while Jim Cramer praises Bob Iger's extended tenure at The Walt Disney Company DIS until 2026, a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst views the move as neutral for the stock, citing the company's ongoing search for a permanent CEO and CFO.

"The iPhone 15 Pro Max May Burn A Bigger Hole In Your Pocket Because Of This New Camera Feature," by Rounak Jain, reports that Apple Inc.'s AAPL upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max may be priced higher than its predecessor due to the addition of a new periscopic lens to the camera, according to a tech analyst from Haitong International Securities.

"Google Has Been Secretly Stealing Everything Ever Created And Shared On The Internet, Claims Lawsuit," by Ananya Gairola, reports that Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and its AI subsidiary DeepMind are facing a class-action lawsuit filed by the Clarkson Law Firm, alleging covert data collection without consent, including collection of creative works, photographs, emails and digital footprints, to train its AI products like the chatbot Bard.

