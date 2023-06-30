Home Depot, Wynn Resorts, Charles Schwab And This Big US Bank: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower named The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW as her final trade.

Charles Schwab announced a Summer Business Update for institutional investors on Tuesday, July 18.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, predicting a "dividend increase Friday, I believe."

The brokerage unit of JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay a settlement for the accidental deletion of electronic messages it was meant to keep.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN.

Morgan Stanley recently reiterated Wynn Resorts with an Equal-Weight and maintained a $109 price target.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named The Home Depot, Inc HD, saying homebuilders’ underperformance has been striking, and "there has to be some catchup."

Home Depot will reportedly settle a long-running lawsuit for underpaying workers in California for $72.5 million.

Price Action: Home Depot shares rose 0.4% to settle at $307.82, while Wynn Resorts shares rose 0.2% to close at $104.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan shares rose 3.5% to close at $143.43, while Charles Schwab added 2.4% to $57.14 during Thursday’s session.

