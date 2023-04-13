ñol


Hedge Funds Dismissed Speculation, Reportedly Used Banking Turmoil In March As Buying Opportunity

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 13, 2023 10:22 PM | 2 min read
Hedge funds raised stakes in financial sector stocks amid the banking crisis in March with lower prices presenting buying opportunities, according to a report that cited an S&P Global Market Intelligence note.

What Happened: “Hedge funds used the bank stress as an early buying opportunity, dismissing speculation that a significant crisis was at play,” S&P said, according to a Reuters report.

The firms increased their exposure to financials by 5.5%, after having trimmed it by 3.9% in February, it said.

Citadel, which is among the world’s most profitable hedge funds, stated in March that it bought a 5.3% stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL, according to the report.

Hedge funds increased their exposure to financials more than any other sector while they added $13.5 billion in stocks across all sectors in March. However, traditional asset managers reduced their positioning in financials by 1.1% and also cut $20.2 billion in equities stakes across other sectors, the report said.

“The group saw an opportunity to pick up banking names at a significant decline and, in order to do so, sold down holdings in the better-performing materials and energy sectors,” Christopher Blake, executive director of S&P Global Issuer Solutions wrote.

Bank Earnings: Investors and traders are now keenly watching out for the start of the earnings season with big lenders like JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, Citigroup Inc C and Wells Fargo & Co WFC scheduled to report their results.

Deposit figures would be a key metric that would be in focus following the banking turmoil that saw billions of dollars flow into high yielding money market funds.

