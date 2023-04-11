Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Financial Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

KeyCorp KEY

Dividend Yield: 6.88%

6.88% Wells Fargo analyst Whit Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $21 to $20 on April 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $20 on March 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $20 on March 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: KeyCorp, during January, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD

Dividend Yield: 11.16%

11.16% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $23 to $22 on March 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $23 on Oct. 24, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $23 on Oct. 24, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Starwood Property Trust posted in-line earnings for its fourth quarter.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY

Dividend Yield: 13.56%

13.56% JonesTrading analyst Jason Stewart initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $22.5 on Dec. 19, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $27 on June 9, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Bose George upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $27 on June 9, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Annaly Capital Management posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

