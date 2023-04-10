Insiders Buying SecureWorks And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Sound Financial Bancorp

The Trade: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. SFBC 10% owner Stilwell Partners LP acquired a total of 2,500 shares an average price of $37.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $92.5 thousand.

What's Happening: Sound Financial Bancorp, posted net income of $2.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, versus $1.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Sound Financial Bancorp, posted net income of $2.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, versus $1.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. What Sound Financial Bancorp Does: Sound Financial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses.

Affinity Bancshares

The Trade: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. AFBI 10% owner Kenneth R Lehman acquired a total of 41,177 shares at an average price of $14.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $597.05 thousand.

What's Happening: Affinity Bancshares reported net income of $1.7 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Affinity Bancshares reported net income of $1.7 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022. What Affinity Bancshares Does: Affinity Bancshares Inc is a holding company of Affinity Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank that offers a variety of deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

SecureWorks

The Trade: SecureWorks Corp. SCWX 10% owner Neil Gagnon bought a total of 9,899 shares at an average price of $8.25. To acquire these shares, it cost around $81.65 thousand.

What's Happening: SecureWorks reported a fourth-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 9.8% year-on-year to $115.34 million, beating the consensus of $109.62 million.

SecureWorks reported a fourth-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 9.8% year-on-year to $115.34 million, beating the consensus of $109.62 million. What SecureWorks Does: SecureWorks Corp is a cybersecurity provider of technology-driven solutions singularly focused on protecting its customers by outpacing and outmaneuvering the adversary.

