PREMIUM: 3 Companies I'm Buying This Week

1. Resolute Forest Products RFP – 42% Return Potential
What’s Happening
- Resolute Forest Products is a 200 year old wood-product manufacturing company which was born out of the heart of the industrial revolution in 1820. Products include tissue, boards and paper & the company has 40 facilities in the US and Canada.
- Valuation is right for this cashflow-positive stock with the price/sales ratio at 0.3x and the EV/EBITDA ratio at 1.9x. These are my two favorite valuation ratios and both are significantly below the S&P 500 average.
- After experiencing a false-breakout in January, prices are startng to close back above the resistance of a saucer pattern, which could lead to an explosive rally in share price
Why It’s Happening
- The inflation trade remains the strongest-performer of the year, and this stock is classified into the basic materials sector. The stock has benefited from the inflation trade & year-over-year revenue growth is outpacing inflation.
- RFP announced a couple acquisitions lately, which would expand their business. Investors took the news in stride
- There has been some unusual option activity on this stock as reported by Benzinga Pro’s option scanner
Our Action Plan (42% Return Potential)
- I am bullish on RFP as long as the stock remains above $13.00-$13.50. Upside target $21.00-$22.00.
2. Maxar Technologies MAXR – 62% Return Potential
What’s Happening
- Maxar Technologies is a space technology company offering satellite, earth imagery and analytics solutions for commercial and government firms
- The company produces positive operating cash and trades at a fair valuation (10x EV/EBITDA), but beware that revenue growth has been slow
- The stock is starting to breakout from a broadening wedge pattern, and it just closed at its highest weekly level since July 2021
Why It’s Happening
- Maxar is in the headlines as its satellite technology is being used to scope out troop movements in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
- This stock provides a nice blend in exposure between technology and industrials. The latter has already been outperforming, while the former looks like it’s awakening from its slumber
Our Action Plan (62% Return Potential)
- I am bullish on MAXR so long as the stock remains above $31.00-32.00. The upside target is $58.00-$60.00.
3. Owens & Minor OMI – 32% Return Potential
What’s Happening
- Owens and Minor manufactures and distributes healthcare products and PPE. The company operates globally, but revenue is currently concentrated in the United States which poses a growth opportunity
- Prices are on the verge of breaking out from a saucer pattern, and they just closed at their highest weekly level since July 2021
- The current stock price is significantly higher than before COVID despite revenue not growing significantly during the same time period
Why It’s Happening
- The healthcare sector is benefiting from a cylical sector rotation back into this asset class (we all saw the opposite side of this rotation… sell-off in tech)
- OMI recently beat estimates for earnings, reporting EPS of $0.81 versus $0.71 expected
- The company also announced expected 2022 revenue in-line with analyst expectations
Our Action Plan (32% return potential)
- I am bullish on OMI so long as the stock remains above $41.00-$42.00. Upside target $62.00-$64.00.
