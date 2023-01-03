Charles Schwab, Avantor And This Leading Retailer On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said Avantor, Inc. AVTR has a 6% free cash flow yield and also trades at 15 times earnings.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Kohl's Corporation KSS, which is down 40% on the year. It also has an 8% dividend yield.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW as his final trade.

Benzinga data shows that analysts have a consensus Buy rating on Charles Schwab, with a consensus price target of $80.80. Shares of SCHW closed at $80.80 on Friday.

