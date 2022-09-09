Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $92.04 during Friday's trading session as Chinese stocks gain following slower-than-expected China inflation data.

What Happened?

China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August in the wake of heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, reported Reuters, citing official data. CPI rose 2.5% year on year, compared with a 2.7% growth in July...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alibaba has a 52-week high of $182.09 and a 52-week low of $73.28.