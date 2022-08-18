Is Apple Headed Back For All-Time Highs Or Will The Market Force The Stock Lower?

Apple, Inc AAPL was trading flat on Thursday in consolidation. The market leader has been on an impressive run recently, surging 34% since June 17 and over 8% this month alone.
The stock has printed a higher low in its uptrend since Aug. 9, which likely causes bullish traders to feel cautious that a retracement to the downside is on the horizon. On Thursday, while not printing a higher low, Apple was trading in an inside bar pattern on the daily chart.
An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a continuation move in the direction of the trend.
An inside bar pattern has more validity on larger time frames (four-hour chart or larger). The pattern has a minimum of two candlesticks and consists of a mother bar (the first candlestick in the pattern) followed by one or more subsequent candles. The subsequent candle(s) must be completely inside the range of the mother bar and each is called an "inside bar."
A double or triple inside bar can be more powerful than a single inside bar. After the break of an inside bar pattern, traders want to watch for high volume for confirmation the pattern was recognized.
- Bullish traders will want to search for inside bar patterns on stocks that are in an uptrend. Some traders may take a position during the inside bar prior to the break, while other aggressive traders will take a position after the break of the pattern.
- For bearish traders, finding an inside bar pattern on a stock that's in a downtrend will be key. Like bullish traders, bears have two options of where to take a position to play the break of the pattern. For bearish traders, the pattern is invalidated if the stock rises above the highest range of the mother candle.
Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Apple Chart: Apple’s most recent low within its uptrend was printed on Aug. 9 at $163.25 and the most recent higher high was formed at the $176.15 mark on Wednesday. On Thursday, Apple was consolidating the sharp surge higher by printing an inside bar pattern, with all of the day’s trading range taking place within Thursday’s mother bar.
- The inside bar leans bullish in this case because Apple was trading higher before printing the pattern. The stock was also trading on lower-than-average volume, which coincides with the theory that the inside bar is valid. At the time of writing, about 39.3 million shares of Apple had exchanged hands compared to the 10-day average of 62.06 million.
- Consolidation on Apple is needed because the stock’s relative strength index (RSI) has been measuring in above 70% since Aug. 9. When a stock’s RSI reaches or exceeds that level it becomes overbought, which can be a sell signal for technical traders.
- It’s noteworthy that Apple regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on July 29, but the SPDR S&P 500 SPY has so far failed to trade up above the same level.
- If the SPY is eventually able to regain the 200-day SMA as support, Apple could make a run back for all-time highs. If the SPY continues to reject the 200-day, Apple is likely to follow and trade lower over the coming days.
- Apple has resistance above at $174.33 and $177.71 and support below at $171.03 and $167.88.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.