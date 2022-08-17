What To Watch On GameStop As The Stock Consolidates Above This Major Level

GameStop Corp. GME has surged over 18% since the stock began trading on a 4-1 split adjusted basis on July 22. On Wednesday at press time, GameStop was trading mostly flat after an early morning surge saw the stock spike up over 5%, where it ran into a group of sellers.

Initially, between July 22 and Aug. 8, GameStop surged 34.13% higher. The recent pull back has been to consolidate the massive increase, which has also helped to cool GameStop’s relative strength index (RSI).

The consolidation has been taking place within a falling channel pattern on the daily chart. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.

For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock is likely to continue downwards. Aggressive traders may decide to short the stock at the upper trendline and exit the trade at the lower trendline.

Bullish traders will want to watch for a break up from the upper descending trendline, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks up from a descending channel, it's a powerful reversal signal and indicates a rally is likely in the cards.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The GameStop Chart: The Grapevine, Texas-based company started trading in a falling channel pattern on Aug. 8, making a series of lower high and lower lows within a downtrend. The most recent lower low was formed at the $38.60 level on Tuesday and the most recent confirmed lower high was printed on that same day at $45.53.