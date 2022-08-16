Walmart Surges Following Q2 Earnings Beat: Here's What To Watch On The Stock

Walmart, Inc WMT gapped up over 4.75% off Monday’s close and regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after printing second-quarter 2023 financial results.

For the quarter, Walmart reported adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenues of $152.86 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.62 and revenues of $150.75 billion.

The multinational retail corporation posted strong growth despite soaring inflation, a series of interest rate hikes and fears of a looming recession. Walmart U.S. net sales rose 7.1% year-over-year, while sales from the international segment increased 5.7%.

Walmart guided its full-year 2023 profits lower, however, forecasting adjusted EPS to decline between 9% and 11%.

The move higher on Tuesday saw Walmart working to erase a massive decline the company suffered after printing first-quarter earnings on May 17, where the stock plunged 20% between that date and May 20.

The Walmart Chart: Walmart began trading in its current uptrend on July 26, when the stock bounced up off the $120.06 level. The company’s most recent higher low within the uptrend was printed on Aug. 5 and $125.12 and the most recent confirmed higher high was formed at the $134.23 mark on Aug. 1.

Walmart is now trading above the 200-day SMA, which indicates the stock is trading in a new bull cycle. If Walmart can remain trading above the 200-day for a period, the 50-day SMA will eventually cross above the 200-day, which will cause a golden cross to form on Walmart’s chart.

On Tuesday, Walmart was working to close a gap between $137.44 and $146.46. The gap-up open left a lower range empty, however, between $133.57 and $139.19, which likely makes some bullish traders weary. Gaps on charts fill about 90% of the time, which makes it likely Walmart will fill both empty trading ranges in the future.

Conservative bullish traders may choose to wait until Walmart declines to fill the lower gap and then prints a reversal candlestick, such as a doji or hammer candlestick, near the lower range to signal a reversal to the upside is in the cards. A retracement lower is likely to come soon because Walmart’s relative strength index is in overbought territory, measuring in at about 71%.

Conservative bearish traders will want to wait for Walmart to signal that buyers have become exhausted, and then for big bearish volume to drop the stock back below the 200-day SMA. Bearish traders can watch for Walmart to print a bearish reversal candlestick such as a doji or shooting star candlestick to suggest the current top for the stock is in.

Walmart has resistance above at $145.73 and $151.58 and support below at $140.35 and $135.37.

