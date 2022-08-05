Twilio, Inc TWLO was plunged over 18% at one point on Friday after issuing third-quarter guidance that came in below estimates. The company’s outlook also prompted a number of analysts to downgrade and slash price targets on the stock.

The lowered price targets, which prior to Friday came in between $132 and $245, now come in between the $90 and $153 range.

The third-quarter guidance was issued on Thursday after the market close, when Twilio printed a second-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, Twilio reported a net loss of 11 cents per share on revenues of $943.35 million, which came in ahead of the consensus estimate of a loss of 21 cents per share on revenues of $919.66 million.

For the third-quarter, the company said it expects to report a net loss of between 43 cents and 37 cents on revenues of between $965 million and $975 million.

On Friday, when Twilio fell to the $80 level, bulls came in and bought the dip, likely with the mindset that a sharp decline was an overreaction to the company’s news. The retracement could also serve as a higher low to confirm Twilio is now trading in an uptrend.

The Twilio Chart: Twilio negated its downtrend on Aug. 3, when the stock printed a higher high above the most recent lower high, which was formed July 20 at $94.77. If Twilio continues to bounce up over the course of Monday, Friday’s low-of-day may serve as a higher low, which would confirm a new uptrend is in the works.

Friday’s dip was bought on much higher-than-average bullish volume, which indicates there’s a high level of interest in the stock. At the time of writing, over 11.8 million Twilio shares had exchanged hands compared to the 10-day average of 3.7 million.

When Twilio gapped down on Friday, the stock lost support at the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) and the 50-day simple moving average. Bullish traders will want to see Twilio regain the three levels as support in short order, otherwise they are likely to become heavy resistance.

Twilio has resistance above at $86.45 and $93.47 and support below at $78.42 and $70.26.

Photo via Shutterstock.