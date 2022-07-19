ñol

CNBC's Final Trades: Delta Air Lines, Devon Energy, Uranium Miners And This Shorting Opportunity

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 8:35 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM, saying, “I like the space, I’m in the stock.”

“I think it continues to gain traction” as the world moves away from fossil fuels, Talkington mentioned.

Also Read: Elon Musk Looking To Countersue Twitter To Cancel Take-Private Deal: Report

Sarat Sethi said he was staying with Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL.

Check out other airline stocks making moves in the premarket.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills mentioned that he was still shorting Capital Partners iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Devon Energy Corp DVN as his final trade.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

