CNBC's Final Trades: Delta Air Lines, Devon Energy, Uranium Miners And This Shorting Opportunity

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM, saying, “I like the space, I’m in the stock.”

“I think it continues to gain traction” as the world moves away from fossil fuels, Talkington mentioned.

Sarat Sethi said he was staying with Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills mentioned that he was still shorting Capital Partners iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Devon Energy Corp DVN as his final trade.