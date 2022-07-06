BZ Chart Of The Day: AMD Tests Critical Support

After a steep and rapid downtrend, shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD have reached a critical support level. If it breaks, the shares could continue to trend lower.

But if the support holds, meaning that the stock doesn’t trade below it, there could be a rebound.

Support is a large concentration of buy orders that have been place around the same price levels. As you can see on the following chart, there has been support for AMD around $73.50.

Sometimes when a stock drops to a support level, it will stop going lower and even rebound. This happened with AMD in late 2020 and early 2021. AMD shareholders are hoping that it happens again.

