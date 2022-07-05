As Nvidia Stock Hovers Around 52-Week Lows, These Investors Remain Confident: Here's Why

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA shares hit 52-week lows on Tuesday, building on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's SMH worst week since January. Despite the recent declines in the chip space, a pair of Nvidia investors remain focused on the bigger picture.

What To Know: Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown acknowledged that Nvidia could face demand headwinds in the short term, but he's focused on the long-term potential of the company.

Brown isn't paying much attention to the near-term weakness in the semiconductor sector. Instead, he owns Nvidia stock because of its product roadmap and strategy. He expects such to carry the stock higher over the next 10 or 15 years, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington agreed with Brown and noted that she is using a similar approach.

"Nvidia is at really the intersection of so many important technologies that are going to be growing over the next five and 10 years," she said.

Talkington told CNBC that if technology names continue to trade lower amid supply chain disruptions, Nvidia will likely move lower alongside tech stocks.

"But long term, it's such an important company in the whole technology space, so I'm like Josh, I'm a long-term owner of it and I'll buy more of it if it gets too much cheaper," Talkington said.

See Also: This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford, Wells Fargo And Starbucks

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $140.55.

The stock was up 1.19% at $146.99 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia.