$1 Million Bet On CalAmp? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

CalAmp

The Trade: CalAmp Corp. CAMP Director Wes Cummins acquired a total of 225,000 shares at an average price of $4.49. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.01 million.

What's Happening: CalAmp recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

What CalAmp Does: CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers.

Black Diamond Therapeutics

The Trade : Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. BDTX Fang Ni acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.44. The insider spent around $61.02 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Black Diamond Therapeutics, in May, posted a Q1 loss of $0.70 per share.

What Black Diamond Therapeutics Does: Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology medicine company.

Heritage Insurance Holdings

The Trade : Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG Chief Financial Officer Kirk Lusk acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $26.1 thousand.

What's Happening : Heritage Insurance, during May, posted a Q1 loss of $1.15 per share.

What Heritage Insurance Does: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc is a regional property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products.

