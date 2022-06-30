ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CNBC's Final Trades: Buy Coca-Cola And Health Care, Short These Two

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. “You can still benefit from that defensive trade but not nearly as overbought as the classic utilities and staples defensive sectors,” Young added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Coca-Cola Co KO as his final trade. He recommended to “use a tight stop below $59.50.”

Check out other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners advised to “short crypto.”

Pete Najarian said he was “looking for a little bit of a push to the downside” in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD in the short term.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BNY Mellon Investment ManagementCNBCJoseph TerranovaLiz YoungPete NajarianShort Hills Capital PartnersStephen WeissVirtus Investment PartnersLong IdeasShort IdeasMediaTrading Ideas