CNBC's Final Trades: Buy Coca-Cola And Health Care, Short These Two

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. “You can still benefit from that defensive trade but not nearly as overbought as the classic utilities and staples defensive sectors,” Young added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Coca-Cola Co KO as his final trade. He recommended to “use a tight stop below $59.50.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners advised to “short crypto.”

Pete Najarian said he was “looking for a little bit of a push to the downside” in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD in the short term.