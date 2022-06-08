CNBC's Final Trades: Starbucks, Johnson & Johnson, Union Pacific And This Way To Gain Exposure To Gold

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Starbucks Corporation’s SBUX U.S. comps “have remained resilient at 12%.” China’s reopening is a “good thing” for the company, Link mentioned. “They suspended the buyback and are going to spend $20 million on investing in the company, which is a good thing to do,” she added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose Johnson & Johnson JNJ as his final trade. “MedTech was really strong in the last print. I think the consumer segment will continue to grow,” Snipe mentioned. He added that the stock offers a 2.5% yield.

Check out other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Jon Najarian said that he had bought the July 20 calls for Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.

Also Read: Apple, Tesla Supplier TSMC Forecasts Strong 2022 Growth

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Union Pacific Corporation UNP as his final trade. The company preannounced negative margins because of fuel, Lebenthal mentioned. He added that the stock had declined steeply but has regained the losses to end higher.