5 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Sema4 Holdings

Director, President & Chief R&D Officer Eric Schadt acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.92. To acquire these shares, it cost $192.48 thousand. What’s Happening: Sema4 Holdings posted a Q1 net loss of $76.9 million.

Sema4 Holdings posted a Q1 net loss of $76.9 million. What Sema4 Holdings Does: Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights.

Ontrak

: Chief Information Officer Arik Hill acquired a total of 26,315 shares at an average price of $1.52. The insider spent around $40 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Ontrak recently issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

: Ontrak recently issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Ontrak Does: Ontrak Inc is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company.

Beachbody Company

: Director Carl Daikeler acquired a total of 818,974 shares at an average price of $1.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.27 million. What’s Happening : Beachbody recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.

: Beachbody recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. What Beachbody Company Does: The Beachbody Co Inc is a holding company involved in offering both streamed and live fitness and nutrition programs as well as various products.

VirnetX Holding

: President and CEO Kendall Larsen acquired a total of 43,081 shares at an average price of $1.20. The insider spent $51.7 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : VirnetX, last month, announced the launch of VirnetX Matrix to secure private access to Internet applications, services and critical infrastructure.

: VirnetX, last month, announced the launch of VirnetX Matrix to secure private access to Internet applications, services and critical infrastructure. What VirnetX Holding Does: VirnetX Holding Corp is engaged in the business of commercializing a portfolio of patents. It is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE security.

