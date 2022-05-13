QQQ
Option Traders Make Huge Bullish Bet On Nasdaq Upside

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, has lost more than 6% since Monday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that amid several bearish bets, there were some significantly bullish ones for the Nasdaq 100 ETF.

Check out tech stocks making big moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 8,000 of the September 290/334 call spreads at $18.70 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. The buyer has paid a $15 million premium to make a bullish bet, he added.

The trader expects QQQ to rise as much as 17% by September expiration, Khouw said.

