Option Traders Make Huge Bullish Bet On Nasdaq Upside

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, has lost more than 6% since Monday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that amid several bearish bets, there were some significantly bullish ones for the Nasdaq 100 ETF.

There was a buyer of 8,000 of the September 290/334 call spreads at $18.70 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. The buyer has paid a $15 million premium to make a bullish bet, he added.

The trader expects QQQ to rise as much as 17% by September expiration, Khouw said.