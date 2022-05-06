QQQ
Cramer Gives His Opinion On CoreCivic, SGHC And More

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Western Midstream Partners LP WES has a great yield

Cramer recommended staying away from CoreCivic, Inc. CXW.

When asked about Inmode Ltd INMD, Cramer said, "If you want medtech, you just want Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW."

The "Mad Money" host said SGHC Limited SGHC is "doing well, and I don’t say that idly."

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is the "best in what they do."

When asked about United States Steel Corp X, he said, "If you’re going to own a steel company, which I don’t honestly recommend right now, you’re going to own Nucor Corporation NUE."

Cramer prefers Johnson & Johnson JNJ over Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.

Cramer said he doesn’t know about AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS, but "will do homework on it."

