CNBC's Final Trades: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Union Pacific, A O Smith And This Semiconductor Stock

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO “might be still up for the day. The company reported earnings and makes “fantastic tools and analytical equipment for biotech and healthcare,” Firestone mentioned. She added, “We think this is a solid business that sailed through covid with a lot of extra business because of testing. But they’re continuing to show growth. And we think it can outperform this year.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named Union Pacific Corporation UNP as her pick. She said, “Rails demand continues to outpace supply.” She added, “They need to get more engineers and conductors online. We think this trend away from full globalization to a more hybrid approached production will continue to be a tailwind.”

Jon Najarian said he had bought the June 10 calls for Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX. Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management mentioned that he had bought more A O Smith Corp AOS shares.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

