Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase Or Bed Bath & Beyond?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY:

The latest price target for Delta Air Lines was reported by Berenberg on Jan. 25. The analyst firm set a price target of $50.00, a possible 30.75% upside. Twenty-two analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Traders and investors will be watching for Delta Air Lines’ first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday before the market opens. Delta Air Lines is expected to report an EPS loss of $1.37 on revenue of $8.76 billion.

The latest price target for JPMorgan Chase was reported by Piper Sandler on April 5. The analyst firm set a price target of $165.00, a possible 24.03% upside. Twenty-two analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets.

Traders and investors will be watching for JPMorgan Chase’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday before the market opens.

The latest price target for Bed Bath & Beyond was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 28. The analyst firm set a price target of $26.00, a possible 34.92% upside. Twenty-six analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating just under 1,000 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.

Traders and investors will be watching for Bed Bath & Beyond’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday before the market opens. Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to report EPS of 4 cents on revenue of $2.08 billion.