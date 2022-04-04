Executives Buy Over $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq jumped more than 200 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Armata Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP 10% owner Innoviva Strategic Opportunities Llc acquired a total of 5,385,208 shares at an average price of $5.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $26.93 million.

What's Happening: Armata Pharmaceuticals recently reported closing of second and final tranche of $45 million private placement with Innoviva.

What Armata Pharmaceuticals Does: Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a developer of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% owner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 29,015 shares at an average price of $84.80. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.46 million.

What's Happening: Sensient Technologies, in February, reported consolidated revenue of $340.4 million for the fourth quarter.

What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

