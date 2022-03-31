CNBC's Final Trades: Merck, Royal Caribbean Cruises And This Energy Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said there was “unusual activity” in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL. “I bought that,” he added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, saying the stock is “finally getting a technical breakout.” Shares of Merck are at the “highest levels for the year,” Terranova stated. He recommended to “take advantage of the valuation discount that exists for the health care sector relative to the S&P.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH as his final trade.

“Even when the war ends, countries and companies will continue to be reluctant to buy Russian oil due to self-sanctioning and this is a tailwind for new expanded drilling in other areas of the world,” he added.