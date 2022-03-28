Why Jim Cramer Likes Bank Of America Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Bank of America Corp BAC in one of the companies that is "not expensive with very good management that I want to own."

Cramer said no to AGNC Investment Corp AGNC.

When asked about Archer Aviation Inc ACHR, Cramer said he is not going there, as "losing money is what I think that company’s going to do in spades before it has any hope."

The "Mad Money" host said he is not in favor of Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF.

Check out our premarket coverage here .