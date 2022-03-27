This Stock Is The Healthiest Of The Health Care Plays

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said that shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ have tripled the S&P 500 since 1977. The stock is the eleventh largest in the index, he mentioned.

However, looking at the past 10 years, Johnson & Johnson is trailing the S&P 500 by 50%, Worth said. Johnson & Johnson’s stock has been trading in a channel, it seems to be in the middle of this channel, and is likely to reach the top, he stated.

Check out the most active stocks in the premarket.

Johnson & Johnson’s stock is “now toying with the prospect of breaking out above a former high,” Worth said. “That high was back in August at $180. The stock is right now at $177, and I think it’s going to break out,” he added.

Related Link: 10 More Major US Corporations Still Doing Business In Russia

Photo: Coutesy of Tim Reckmann on Flickr