Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much.

With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock.

Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO.

With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer said he is going to bless Cameco Corporation CCJ.

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Thor Industries, Inc. THO here, but "I’m not bucking the trend."

