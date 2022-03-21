A Bullish Options Trade For The Cathie Wood ETF

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
The Thesis: ARK Innovation ETF ARKK is showing a tactical opportunity. It is worth holding a bullish setup. Tactical means TRADE not INVESTMENT. So I am putting on a smaller size and fast stop loss levels.
The Trade: I prefer taking risk that doesn’t need a rally to win. In this case it is selling a credit put spread
- Sell April 1st $49 put (mark $0.86)
- Buy April 1st $48 put (mark $0.71)
The net credit is $0.15
I don’t need a rally to win
I would stop out if price falls below $56
Alternate Trade: This one requires a rally to win.
- Buy April 14th $60 call; Cost is -3.95 (mark)
This trade yields the fastest win, but also would lose fastest
This trade needs a rally to win
I would stop out if price falls below $56 or lose -30%
