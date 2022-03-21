A Bullish Options Trade For The Cathie Wood ETF

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This article and the views within are from trader Nic Chahine. This article is only available to Benzinga Premium subscribers.

The Thesis: ARK Innovation ETF ARKK is showing a tactical opportunity. It is worth holding a bullish setup. Tactical means TRADE not INVESTMENT. So I am putting on a smaller size and fast stop loss levels.

The Trade: I prefer taking risk that doesn’t need a rally to win. In this case it is selling a credit put spread

Sell April 1st $49 put (mark $0.86) Buy April 1st $48 put (mark $0.71)

The net credit is $0.15

I don’t need a rally to win

I would stop out if price falls below $56

Alternate Trade: This one requires a rally to win.

Buy April 14th $60 call; Cost is -3.95 (mark)

This trade yields the fastest win, but also would lose fastest

This trade needs a rally to win

I would stop out if price falls below $56 or lose -30%