CNBC's Final Trades: Palo Alto Networks, CSX And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP as her pick.

Talkington said that “a good cover call strategy would be to sell the June 134s,” which gives 9% upside on the asset and “you collect around $8 which is a little over 6% premium income, all for a little over three months holding period.”

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW was his favorite among cybersecurity stocks, citing “12% EPS growth in the last quarter, almost 30% revenue growth.” Snipe recommended to “stay long.”

Jon Najarian named CSX Corporation CSX as his pick, while Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners cited SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY as his choice.

