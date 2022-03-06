CNBC's Final Trades: Palo Alto Networks, CSX And More

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP as her pick.
Talkington said that “a good cover call strategy would be to sell the June 134s,” which gives 9% upside on the asset and “you collect around $8 which is a little over 6% premium income, all for a little over three months holding period.”
Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW was his favorite among cybersecurity stocks, citing “12% EPS growth in the last quarter, almost 30% revenue growth.” Snipe recommended to “stay long.”
Jon Najarian named CSX Corporation CSX as his pick, while Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners cited SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY as his choice.
Also Read: CNBC's Final Trades: SoFi Technologies, Foot Locker, FedEx And This Mining Stock
