QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-157.02
38991.64
-0.4%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

Best Buy Could Climb This Much In The Next Few Weeks

byCraig Jones
March 4, 2022 7:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Thursday spiked more than 9%, despite reporting downbeat fourth-quarter results.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that higher volumes of the stock were traded in the options market after the company reported results. Best Buy traded more than six times its average daily volumes on Thursday, he added.

There was a buyer of 850 of the April 112/125 strike calls for an average price of $4.00 per contract, Khouw mentioned. Buyers of those calls are betting the stock will rise between 4% and 10% by April expiration.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Investor Plans To Add To Her Best Buy Stock Position Following Pullback

Why This Investor Plans To Add To Her Best Buy Stock Position Following Pullback

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced its fiscal 2022 third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below expectations. read more

Boeing, Gold And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 13

'Fast Money' Traders Talk Retail: Costco, Target And More

Does Costco's Special Dividend Prove Retailing Isn't Dead?