CNBC's Final Trades: Coinbase, Porsche, Live Nation And This Beverage Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) as her pick. Shares of Coinbase Global are down more than 28% this year.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners cited Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC:POAHY), a holding company of Volkswagen Group.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was his pick. The stock climbed almost 10% to settle at $124.39 on Thursday.

Pete Najarian named Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), which has lost almost 17% year to date.