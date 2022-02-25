QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-500.79
38615.93
-1.28%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

CNBC's Final Trades: Coinbase, Porsche, Live Nation And This Beverage Stock

byCraig Jones
February 25, 2022 7:53 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) as her pick. Shares of Coinbase Global are down more than 28% this year.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners cited Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC:POAHY), a holding company of Volkswagen Group.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was his pick. The stock climbed almost 10% to settle at $124.39 on Thursday.

Pete Najarian named Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), which has lost almost 17% year to date.

