Aircraft Deliveries Jump, But There Is Cause For Concern

On CNBC, Patrick Moulay of Bell Textron said although 2020 was a "very rough year" for the industry, aircraft deliveries in 2021 were 50% higher than the prior year and have reached a level that's 20% higher than the pre-COVID level.

He added that recovery in the business is not the same everywhere, with the U.S. market booming over the previous year and markets in Europe also very strong.

Asian markets are still down 30% versus the pre-pandemic level and recovery in the region has been slower than other markets.