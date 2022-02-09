CNBC's Final Trades: Stanley Black & Decker, Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices And This Stock That's Approaching A Record High

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK had been downgraded on Monday. “I totally disagree,” Link commented. She explained that the stock is down 14% and a lot of the bad news is already priced in.
“I like the renovation and restoration cycle. 13 times earnings,” Link added.
Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors named Qualcomm Inc QCOM as his pick. “Another really strong print. EPS growth. Nice stellar sales. Lot of value here, trading at 15 to 16 times,” Snipe said.
Pete Najarian said that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is “going a little bit higher.”
Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s BRK stock is 2 points away from a record high. “Has all the right components underneath the umbrella,” Brown added.
