General Motors Teeters At A Pivotal Level: Traders Beware

Zinger Brief
- General Motors bouncing off the $47 level on Tuesday, after this level had previously held as resistance.
- GM's Relative Strength Index has been trending lower for the past couple of months and now sits at 32.
TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
General Motors Co. GM shares are trading lower Tuesday, but appear to have bounced off a key support level and have been holding above the level. The stock is at a key moment where it is either going to confirm the bounce and begin to form higher lows, or it will crack below support and possibly start a bearish trend.
General Motors was down 2.68% at $49.35 at the time of publication.
See Also: Why General Motors Shares Are Falling Today
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
General Motors Daily Chart Analysis
- Shares look to be bouncing off the $47 level on Tuesday, after this level had previously held as resistance, but later was able to turn into support. Resistance may be found near the $60 level, as this was an area where the stock has found resistance in the past.
- The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been trending lower for the past couple of months and now sits at 32. This shows that sellers have been moving into the stock and now the RSI is almost oversold showing that sellers have been overpowering the buyers as of late.
What’s Next For General Motors?
Traders should take caution in deciding to trade General Motors as it sits in a spot of uncertainty. The stock will either break support and likely make a strong bearish move, or be able to hold above the support line and possibly make a bullish move.
Bullish traders want to see the stock begin to form higher lows and head back toward the $60 resistance area. Bulls also want to see the stock be able to cross above the moving averages along the way.
Bearish traders are looking to see the stock fall below the $47 support level and be able to hold it as resistance. This could hint at a strong bearish move in the future.
Photo: Courtesy of Michael Kumm on Flickr
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.