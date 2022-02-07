Why Jim Cramer Loves Berkshire Hathaway, Skeptical On Rivian

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a fan of Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD.
"They have what I call big hat, no cattle, and I like ones that have cattle," he added.
Cramer said, according to him, Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN is not going to be the next Tesla, Inc. TSLA.
"I think that it’s going to be a very unsexy truck maker," he commented.
General Motors Company’s GM CEO Mary Barra is doing a good job. “Let’s give it a shot,” he added.
When asked about AT&T Inc. T, he said, "Small hat, no cattle…I’d rather see you in Verizon Communications Inc. VZ."
The "Mad Money" host said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) is doing “better quality work now than they ever have.” He believes the stock is a “superior, terrific buy.”
Cramer said he is not recommending airline stocks right now, when asked about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL, adding it's just "too tough, too competitive."
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.