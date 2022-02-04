Why Jim Cramer Recommends Buying Rattler Midstream

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND is a "great advertising vehicle, but it was a SPAC…and therefore, it’s no good. I mean, honest to God…That’s how the market looks at it."
However, he believes it’s good and recommended buying more right here.
When asked about Rattler Midstream LP RTLR, Cramer said, "That group is red hot" with the stock yielding at 8%. He recommended buying the stock.
The Mad Money host said he has stayed away from Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT for a long time.
"I don’t want to own a mortgage company in a time when the Fed is raising rates," he added.
Price Action: Shares of Nextdoor dipped 9.8% to close at $4.98 on Thursday, while Rattler Midstream slipped 0.2% to settle at $12.49. Rocket Companies dropped 3% to settle at $11.83.
