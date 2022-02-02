CNBC's Final Trades: Caterpillar, UnitedHealth, Invesco QQQ Trust And This Coffee Chain

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Caterpillar Inc’s CAT fourth-quarter results were “very good in terms of top-line up 23%, a 600 basis point beat.”

lthough supply chain disruptions impacted margins, the dealer channels remain strong. “I like this story and I like the setup for 2022,” Link added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said UnitedHealth Group Inc’s UNH stock is “down about 8%” but the company delivered a “really strong quarter,” with top-line growth and margin expansion. “Stay long in UNH,” he added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Dutch Bros Inc BROS has his pick, saying it's “one of the few growth stocks I have that’s green year to date.”

Jon Najarian cited Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ as his pick.