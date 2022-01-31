Parash Jain Says Any Small Supply Chain Disruption In China Will Have Ripple Effect

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC, Parash Jain of HSBC HSBC said although demand in 2021 is 6% higher than the 2019 level, it has been uneven around the world. Overall global trade is "handsomely ahead" of the pre-COVID level, Jain said.
Although disruption in any part of the supply chain will have a ripple effect, the "sheer importance" of China due to its global trade means that any small disruption in the country will have a ripple effect across the worldwide supply chain, he said.
As long as the Asian nation maintains its zero-COVID stance, the supply chain disruptions from "time to time" can’t be ruled out in the year ahead.
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
The latest crisis has also shown "how lean the supply chain has become," Jain added.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away ur Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead
trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.