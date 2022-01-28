What Jim Cramer Thinks About Canopy Growth, Vista Outdoor And 8 Other Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) is one of the most inexpensive stocks in the whole market. "Just so you know, they’re actually featuring CamelBak right now and Bell, the helmet company, but people just regard them as a munitions company, and they’re far more than that,” he added.

When asked about Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR), Cramer said people are not happy with the Federal Trade Commission suing to block Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD). "It’s a defense contractor. People feel that they’re all going to get bought up. Now, the government doesn’t seem to want that, so it’s kind of stillborn but it’s a good company," he added.

As Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) makes money, Cramer said he is going to do more research on the stock and come back.

The Mad Money host said AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is good and has a good dividend. He recommended sticking with the stock.

“At a certain point, Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) has got to be worth something because it’s got that terrific backer in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ),” Cramer said. He recommended not selling Canopy Growth, even though he thinks the stock could drop to $5 and there will be consolidation at a certain point.

Cramer said Trade Desk Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeff Green is terrific. With the stock trading at 84 times earnings, and investors not buying the same, “It’s got to go lower.”

Just because WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) stock is moving lower, it does “not make it cheap,” he commented.

