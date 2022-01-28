Is Sirius XM Holdings Heading For Serious Trouble?

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the markets are “implying a move of about 10% by the end of next week” after Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) reports earnings. This is “considerably more than the 3%-4% or so that the company has averaged over the course of the last eight quarters,” he added.

Sirius XM Holdings traded about 17 times its average daily put volume on Thursday, Khouw mentioned.

There were buyers of 23,300 of the February 3 weekly 6 strike puts for an average price of 20 cents per contract, Khouw said. They expect the stock to fall below $6 after the company reports earnings.