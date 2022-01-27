What China's Slowdown Could Mean For The Yuan

On CNBC, Joshua Crabb of Robeco said China is seeing some slowdown amid COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

With the country seeing strong exports growth, the Chinese yuan continues to remain strong despite the strong U.S. dollar environment, he said.

As long as exports remain strong in China, there is no reason the country’s currency can't stay strong, Crabb said. Whether the yuan continues to surge versus the U.S. dollar remains a more difficult question, he added.

Price Action: At the time of writing, the USD/CNY forex pair traded higher by 0.64% at 6.3616 on Thursday.