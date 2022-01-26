CNBC's Final Trades: Citigroup, Berkshire Hathaway, US Dollar Index And This Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Citigroup Inc’s (NYSE:C) stock had lagged in 2021, “which means it’s going to catch up this year.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named L3harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) as her pick, recommending to “add some defense here.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) was “holding up better than many stocks.” He expects this to continue.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose US Dollar Index (DXY) saying he was in “no rush to deploy cash.”